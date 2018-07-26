DefMin Fifor about interception of Russian plane above Black Sea: We defend NATO space

Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor on Friday specified that the two British aicraft of Romania having intercepted a Russian military aircraft above the Black Sea a day before were in a mission of defence of the NATO air space, according to agerpres.

"I said it many times and I say it again: this is nothing new. Which is precisely why we have the air police, which is based on the "Mihai Kogalniceanu" air base. This is, if you like, a form of manifestation of the Russian Federation that we have gotten used to. These are challenges NATO reacts to, as it happened every time, through these air police missions. We are not talking here only about the Romanian space, but we are talking about the NATO space and we are prepared to defend this space," explained Minister Fifor, at the Military Academy in Sibiu.The British fighter aircraft Typhoon took off from a base in Romania to intercept a Russia battle aircraft Su-24, detected close to the NATO space above the Black Sea, according to a press release of the British Royal Air Forces (RAF), sent to Reuters.