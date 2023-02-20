DefMin Tilvar meets with representatives of Airbus and Lockheed Martin

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, held a series of meetings with representatives of the defense industry from Europe and the United States, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, held between February 17-19, respectively from the Airbus and Lockheed Martin companies, the Defense Ministry (MApN) informs.

"I discussed with representatives of two representative companies from the defense industry in America and Europe about the importance given by Romania to the development of credible military capabilities, the industry having an essential role for the delivery and subsequent maintenance of high-performance military equipment that meets the requirements of the endowment programs of the Army," said Minister Tilvar.

According to MApN, the bilateral meetings with the managements of Lockheed Martin and Airbus companies allowed to approach the ways in which the industry can provide an adequate response to the increased requirements of military capabilities of the allied states, including Romania, in the current security context, told Agerpres.

More precisely, it is about "identifying concrete solutions through which these companies can cooperate with the industry in our country," the ministry states.