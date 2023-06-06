DefMin Tilvar: Relevance of Saber Guardian 23 exercise is more significant than ever for Alliance's Eastern Flank

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, declared, on Tuesday, at the Distinguished Visitors Day event of the multinational exercise Saber Guardian 23, from the Bordusani training district, Ialomita county, that the relevance of this exercise is more significant than ever for the eastern flank of the Northern Alliance-Atlantic.

"Each edition of Saber Guardian represents added value on the dimension of interoperability and joint training of allied and partner forces, extremely useful in the context of current security challenges. The relevance of this exercise on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance is more significant than ever. The changes in the security environment triggered by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine have confirmed that the Black Sea is of critical importance to the European security architecture. The strategic importance of the Black Sea has grown exponentially," said Minister Angel Talvar, at the event held in the district of training Bordusani, Ialomita county.

He also referred to the unity of NATO states in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has revealed Moscow's true nature beyond any doubt. The Russian Federation brought war to the European continent, but this has failed to divide us. As democratic states with value-based societies, rights, freedoms and the rule of law, we cannot accept such an attitude. We are more united than ever in our actions. The basic principle of the North Atlantic Treaty is collective defense, which expresses the spirit of solidarity and unity," the minister also said.

Approximately 10,000 soldiers from Romania and from 13 allied and partner nations - Albania, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal and the USA are participating, between May 29 - 9 June, in the Saber Guardian 23 exercise.

This multinational joint-level exercise is led by the Joint Forces Command "General Ioan-Emanoil FLORESCU" within the Defense General Staff.

The action is integrated into the exercise complex DEFENDER EUROPE 23, along with training activities such as SWIFT RESPONSE 23 and IMMEDIATE RESPONSE 23.

The Saber Guardian exercise is included in the USAREUR-AF joint training exercise program, in view of increasing interoperability at the joint and multinational level with the armed forces of allied and partner states.AGERPRES