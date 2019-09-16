 
     
Deputies' Chamber: CommMin Petrescu to attend Government's Question Time on 5G startegy

Communications and Information Society Minister Alexandru Petrescu is invited on Monday to attend "the Government's Question Time" debate in the plenary meeting of the Chambers of Deputies. 

The debate takes place at the request of the Liberal group. 

According to the Liberals' request, the topic to be debated is called " 5G Strategy - the main vulnerabilities for Romania in this area, the Ministry's lack of transparency and communication, as well as the stage of implementation of Romania's digitisation projects."

