Deputies' Chamber to debate simple motion against IntMin Bode, tabled by USR, Right Force Party

The Deputies' Chamber is scheduled to debate and vote, on Tuesday, the simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode, tabled last week by 55 Save Romania Union (USR) and non-affiliated MPs belonging to the Right Force Party (PFD), told Agerpres.

Through the motion called "Safety and trust or disorder and theft? Minister Bode must answer for the disaster that he created," the signatories demand that he leave the leadership of the Interior Ministry (MAI), because he failed to reform the institution, and the "greatest success" of his mandate is "the rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs."

The signatories mention that "the greatest success" of Minister Bode is "the rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs from President Klaus Iohannis' friend." "The efficiency of Minister Bode was seen when he helped President Iohannis' friend to sell to the Romanian Police 600 BMWs of only 32,000 euro each, without the VAT. Obviously, through a rigged tender, with a well adjusted tender book, so that the right person can win," the motion's initiators argue.

According to the USR and the Right Force Party MPs, Minister Lucian Bode also recorded a failure regarding the implementation of the programme for the protection of domestic violence victims.

The motion's signatories also argue that Minister Bode classified his doctoral thesis "a day before the deadline announced for the full publication" and that "he would be the father of the corrupt people in the ministry."