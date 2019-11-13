Deputy PM Raluca Turcan, in charge of coordinating seven ministries

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan will coordinate the activity of seven ministries, among which Education and Research, Health, Public Works, Development and Administration, according to a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal.

Raluca Turcan will also coordinate the activity of the ministries of Justice, European Funds, Labour and Social Protection, and Culture.The Deputy PM will coordinate the unfolding of the constitutional relations between the Government and Parliament, as well, the decision reads.Turcan will approve the plans of sectoral measures devised by these ministries in order to ensure their compliance with the Governing Programme, will follow their fulfillment and will make sure the PM is permanently informed with respect to these aspects.