Digital assessment does not influence types of subjects, grading scale or students' working time (EduMin)

Education Minister Ligia Deca says that the digital assessment does not affect the types of subjects, the grading scale or the working time students have, adding that the only difference is that the paper will be automatically anonymised when it is scanned in the presence of the students.

She recalled that she announced last summer that digital assessment would be generalised.

"I know the change may be viewed with reluctance, but piloting the digital assessment two years in a row, then extending it to the baccalaureate last autumn for all candidates has shown us that this change clearly means progress - one that we need," the Education minister said.The Ministry of Education has published on its Facebook page the most important benefits of this process, as well as the most frequently asked questions and their answers.Eighth-graders will take the Romanian language test on Monday as part of the National Assessment, according to the timetable approved by the Ministry of Education.On Tuesday, they will take the Maths test, and on Wednesday, students from national minorities will take the Mother Tongue and Literature test.Results will be announced on 23 February. Papers will be digitally assessed.