DIICOT needs new leadership; Giorgiana Hosu msut take a step back

The Save Romania Union (USR) believes that the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, must take "a step back", after her husband was sentenced to three years suspended prison.

"DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) needs new leadership. The husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, has been sentenced today by the Bucharest Court to three years suspended prison. In this context, we believe that in order to protect the image of the institution and eliminate any suspicions, Mrs Hosu must step down. We also bring to mind that the President of Romania stated yesterday that "there will be consequences" in case of a conviction. USR also underscored the fact that, if CSM's (Supreme Council of Magistracy) opinion on the appointment of Mrs Hosu had been observed, in the first place, this problem would not have existed," reads a press release of the USR.Former police officer Dan Hosu, the husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, was sentenced on Thursday by the Bucharest Court to three years suspended prison in the 'Carpatica Asig' case, for committing crimes of instigating to illegal access to a computer system and instigating the use of information not intended for advertising.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that in the event of a conviction in the case of the husband of the head of DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, there will be, for sure, consequences."If a conviction arises, it will certainly not go unnoticed. That is, so to speak, "obvious." (...) If this scenario becomes reality, (...) I will not wait for others to move things around," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace.According to the court's decision, Dan Hosu was sentenced to two years and six months detention for inciting illegal access to a computer system and one year and six months detention for inciting the use of non-public information or allowing unauthorized access to such information. The two sentences were merged, resulting in a 3-year suspended prison sentence, with a period of supervision of three years and six months.On the other hand, Dan Hosu was acquitted of influence peddling and bribery.