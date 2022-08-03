DJ Claptone to open 7th Untold Festival in Cluj-Napoca

The seventh Untold Festival, a leading European EDM event, opens on August 4 with an official ceremony at the Cluj Arena with a first for Romania: a unique show by German house and techno DJ Claptone, who will perform in the company of 100 dancers and entertainers in a masquerade that will see thousands of masks offered to fans.

'Temple of Luna' - the theme of Untold 2022 - will offer an exclusive experience, inviting fans to mingle reality with fantasy and enter a new universe that will be presented on the mainstage through the special setting, mesmerizing lights, unique video content and one-off acts, the organizers said in a release.

The participants will be welcomed by fantastic characters, international acrobats, entertainers, cheerleaders, dancers from Romania, France, Holland, Great Britain, Germany or Ukraine, as the bill features parades, fire or LED glow shows and many other surprises.

"A huge realm of joy spanning over 235,000 sqm, where stilt acrobats dressed in otherworldly costumes will bring the Moon closer to the Earth and will be the helpers of the festival's patron, the Wizard. The bands Golden Trees (Romania), Flying Traveler (Germany), Fantasy Trees (Netherlands), White World (France), Hummingbirds, Light Balance (Ukraine) and Red Priestesses (Great Britain) will take the stage during the 4 days and 4 nights of magic," the release notes.

The festival also features lounge, food and drink areas, a real replica of a famous restaurant chain, make-up sessions, a tattoo studio, VR experiences, themed scenes and workshops or walking acts - with the White Walkers (Romania), Magic Puppet, The Alchemist, Bubble Emilia or Sun, Nature, White Queen, Queen of Hearts.

Untold is one of the world's biggest festivals and according to music analytics platform Viberate, in 2022 it was ranked 5th among world's top electronic music events. The festival runs until August 7. AGERPRES