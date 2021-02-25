DNA's Bologa: With current draft budget, we cannot carry out activity under good conditions

Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Crin Bologa said on Thursday that, as the draft budget for 2021 looks like, the National Anticorruption Directorate cannot carry out its activity "under good conditions."

"Regarding the budget, we asked for an amount that would allow us to carry out the activity under good conditions. We asked for the technical service, for its development, both human and technical, I think we asked for about 30 million lei and we received 6. So, we will be able to carry out our activity until probably a revision," Crin Bologa told the conference in which he presented the activity report for last year.

He added that DNA activity could not be carried out "under good conditions" with the allocated amounts."As the draft budget looks like, we cannot carry out our activity under good conditions. But it seems to be the same in the case of all institutions and then we understand this situation and we hope that during the year, through budget revisions, we will receive more," said Bologa.