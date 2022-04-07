Dozens of Romanian and foreign artists featured at Romanian Creative Week running end-May

The most important event dedicated to the Romanian creative industries, the Romanian Creative Week (RCW) running in Iasi May 20 through 30 has two major surprises in store - the Maelstrom and the SinCronia exhibitions, Agerpres reports.

Accommodated in the inner courtyard of the Culture Palace, Maelstrom by artist Ioana Olahut is a one-off installation that invites the viewer to meditation, a work that speculates on the geometric design of the central element - a tree represented as a suite of combined parallelepipeds. Although doomed to decay, it continues to grow due to the initial vital momentum, the RCW organizers said in a press release.SinCronia brings together the works of 25 artists, building around the concept of synchronicity in Romanian society."Synchronicity, at least as far as the Romanian space is concerned, has become a desideratum of belonging to a certain cultural space. Especially in the current geopolitical context, where Iasi becomes the flagship city between the East - West tectonic plates, SinCronia aims to be a manifesto for freedom, for the total freedom and diversity of expression forms," says exhibition curator Marian Palie.Now in its second year, the Romanian Creative Week is organized by the Creative Industries Employers' Federation (FEPIC), the only nationally representative employers' federation operating in the Romanian creative industries sector. Founded in Iasi in 2011, FEPIC has so far organized over 50 actions to promote the Romanian creative industries nationally and internationally. The partners in the organization of this high-magnitude event in Iasi are the Palas Mall Complex, the Iasi City Hall and the Moldova Iasi National Museum Complex.