Dr. Aurel Vainer:1941 Bucharest Pogrom, a form of vile, murderous anti-Semitism, we have a duty to not forget

The anti-Jewish pogrom of January 1941 represented a form of the vile and murderous anti-Semitism, which eventually lead to the end of innocent lives, and future generations should not forget these tragic events, declared on Thursday, Dr. Aurel Vainer, the honorary chairman of the Federation of Romanian Jewish Communities (FCER).

"The blind, legionary terrorist forces, anti-Semitic to the core, have done vile acts of vandalism and many cases led to the end of human lives. From official statistics, during the Bucharest Pogrom, of January 1941, 120-140 Jewish people were killed. The number is during a certain interval and it seems that it is even bigger, if we take into account the fact that Jewish people who converted to Christianity before and were killed were not counted. Anyway, this number (...) shows that there were many ugly things going on, there were forms of vile anti-Semitism, of a murderous anti-Semitism," declared Dr. Aurel Vainer, on the commemoration of 80 years since the anti-Jewish Pogrom of Bucharest of January 1941, an event which was held online by the FCER.

According to Vainer, there were "horror days" which should remain in the memory of future generations.

"We have the duty to always remind ourselves of the events of Bucharest, 1941 and to keep in our memory what happened then. Let us express our intense regret for the loss of innocent human lives, sentenced to death just because they were Jewish, with very different occupations - workers, craftsmen, businessmen, shopkeepers. It is a shameful page for the history of the Romanian people, known thusly through accepting the report of the Holocaust Research Committee, the Wiesel Committee. The Bucharest Pogrom was one of the major events, with a huge percussion, so to speak, and with a high level of cruelty towards the Jewish population," Vainer said.