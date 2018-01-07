Dragnea still supports PM Tudose, no extraordinary PSD congress is necessary

PSD Chair Liviu Dragnea said on Monday he is still supporting Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and that no extraordinary party congress is necessary.

Asked before the start of the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee if there is a need for government reshuffle, given that there were many pieces information on this topic, Dragnea replied: "I have seen them too."On the other hand, asked whether he remains prime minister after the meeting of National Executive Committee, the PSD leader said: "I support him".Liviu Dragnea mentioned, when asked by journalists, that he is not afraid that he will lose his office at a party's extraordinary congress, adding that no such meeting is needed.When he entered the PSD seat, a person at the gate of the building shouted to Dragnea "Criminal! Go to prison," to whom the chair of the social-democrats replied, "I missed you".

AGERPRES .