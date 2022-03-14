E-Romnja chair, awarded by US State Department for promotion of Roma women rights

The chairwoman of the E-Romnja organization, Carmen Gheorghe, was awarded by the US State Department, on Monday, for the promotion of Roma women's rights.

Carmen Gheorghe is among the twelve laureates of the International Women of Courage. Established by the US Secretary of State in 2007, this title recognizes the women that demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in supporting peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and the promotion of women, through personal sacrifices, often placing their lives in danger.

Carmen Gheorghe stated, for AGERPRES, after the awards ceremony that took place at the US Embassy in Romania, that the organization that leads the fight for the rights of Roma girls and women in communities and society.

"Practically, we are not talking only about rights, but also access, we are organizing communities into initiative groups, we are fighting together with groups of Roma girls and women for access to infrastructure, water, decent services, equal treatment in public institutions or in the education system and so forth," she mentioned.

According to the E-Romnja chair, to be a Roma woman in Romania implies "a battle on all fronts" - "in the community, family, society, with the institutions, the system and the press."

Carmen Gheorghe enumerated among the problems of Roma women in Romania aspects that regard access to reproductive healthcare, education, services, in situations of sexual abuse or domestic violence.

The ceremony broadcast online from Washington saw the attendance of US First Lady, Jill Biden, and State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Jill Biden decried the silencing of women by violence, hatred, discrimination and isolation.

The US First Lady added that President Biden is aware of the fact that the voices of women were at the center of resistance against tyranny and that no country that oppresses half of its population can prosper.

In his turn, US State Secretary Antony Blinken declared that the USA are increasing their efforts to support the rights of women, given that they, together with girls, face restrictions in regards to education, employment, their freedom of expression, their ability to move freely in other communities and countries.

He also pointed out that millions of women have fled Ukraine with their families, and millions other remained to help their country in the fight against Russia.

Blinken expressed appreciation for Carmen Gheorghe's fight to support the rights of Roma women and girls and the fight against social exclusion.