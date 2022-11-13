Earthquake risk awareness event carried out in Bucharest

An event aimed at raising awareness on earthquake risk was organised in Bucharest, on Sunday, by the National Institute of Earth Physics (INFP), with the support of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), 82 years after the 1940 earthquake.

Those interested could learn useful information about the course of action in case of an earthquake from the employees of IGSU and SMURD, stationed in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior with a special vehicle and a Mobile Population Training Centre for responding to emergency situations.

Protection methods during an earthquake were presented, as well as first aid techniques, evacuation methods and fire prevention. At the same time, leaflets and information guides were offered.

The head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, was also present at the event for a short time and talked with several children who were attending with their parents the first aid demonstration exercises performed by the SMURD employees. He emphasised the importance of training on the reaction in the event of an earthquake.

In parallel with the activities carried out by the IGSU employees, the representatives of the National Institute of Earth Physics conducted a guided tour of the areas in the centre of the Capital that have suffered, over the years, from the earthquakes, the final point of which was the Revolution Square.

The people of Bucharest who took part in this tour were able to learn, among other things, details about the historic buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes of 1940 and 1977, provided by scientific researcher Dragos Toma Danila. AGERPRES