EC agrees to include Brasov airport among objectives to get European funds supported by EIB

European Commission agreed to include the Brasov airport among the objectives that the European Investment Bank (EIB) experts say should get European funds, Minister of European Funds, Roxana Minzatu, on Wednesday made the announcement in a press release.

"Following the consultations today [Wednesday - editor's note] between the Minister of European Funds and the European Commission, in Brussels, the DC Regio representatives agreed that the Brasov County Council should start preparing the application for getting European funds for certain investments at the Brasov-Ghimbav airport. More precisely, the objective will be included with the activity plan of Jaspers, EIB's technical assistance body, which supports the improvement of the quality of investments made with EU funds," specified the same source.According to Minzatu, this agreement with the EC represents a first step in achieving this objective of a local and regional important with European money."Although this is an important moment, our attention must remain focused on how to achieve the next steps. I will continue to watch the development of this project, in which I fully believe. (...) I also discussed with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila related to the steps that we need to take in ensuring European funds for this airport, in the context of Brasov's candidacy for the Youth Olympic Games 2024. I conform that, at governmental level, there is interest in building this objective with the community's effort to be as small as possible," said Minzatu, in the same press release.