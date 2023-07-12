Eclectic line-up at Jazz in the Park: Theo Croker, Camilla George, Ronnie Foster, Nickodemus

Several famous names have announced their participation in the 11th edition of the Jazz in the Park festival, including Theo Croker, Camilla George, Ronnie Foster, Nightmares on Wax, and Nickodemus.

"The 11th edition of Jazz in the Park brings before the public a varied line-up that turns this edition into one worth marking in the calendar. The new names announced by the organisers are: Theo Croker, Camilla George, Ronnie Foster, Nightmares on Wax, Nickodemus, Guts, Jan Gunnar Hoff Trio, Andra Botez, Andrei Irimia, Misha Blanos, Andi Moisescu, Moss Farai and KLT & Jessy Elsa Palma! Also joining them are Klawo, JazzQuarters Trio and DS Project Orchestra as winners of the Jazz in the Park International Competition! The 16 join the already unveiled line-up that includes The Cinematic Orchestra, Mulatu Astatke, Billy Cobham Band, Fun Lovin Criminals, Mansur Brown, The Heliocentrics, Alexandru Andries, Ada Milea, Tatran, Mork, Daykoda, 7th Sense and Jazzybit," according to organisers.

Another unveiling of artists is scheduled for the beginning of August.

"Jazz in the Park is not just about music. Jazz in the Park is about friends, about being close to your roots, about the experience and the memories you create. It's about life. Listening to good music, with your loved ones in a picturesque setting is the greatest reward that one can give oneself at the end of the summer. The concerts are certainly to be put on the map, but all the other activities prepared are also intended to help the public taste jazz in peace. The capacity of the festival is limited to 7,000 participants, out of respect for the Ethnographic Park in Cluj-Napoca, and also to ensure the public an experience as special and comfortable as possible."

One-day tickets (RON 159) are available on the jazzinthepark.ro website. Passes are still available (RON 375).

"We have a line-up designed to take you through multiple states in which each person can find something special to listen to. Music is a journey of the senses, which is why we try to have as broad an approach as possible to the genre from things very technical to electronic music. Our line-up includes legends like Ronnie Foster and Billy Cobham, as well as future artists like Theo Croker and Camilla George. It's a roster in which a lot of soul has been poured in, and we hope the audience can see that," says Jazz in the Park founder Alin Vaida.

For the third year in a row, there will also be a special campaign dedicated to musicians. All musicians receive a 50% discount when purchasing a ticket or pass on a student ID or proof of practice.

AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.