EconMin: I am convinced that we will see, starting in August, price drops for basic products

The Minister of Economy, Radu Oprea, declared that starting from August there will be price reductions for basic products, and this is possible "through a normal dialogue between the state and market players".

"The market economy has given rise to very large inequalities in the last period of time, including from the perspective of the power ratio on the market that the various companies have (...) Through dialogue at the level of the prime minister, we managed to introduce that provision into the legislation for the reduction of commercial surcharges for basic products. I am convinced that, starting from August, we will see price reductions for these products, which shows that, through a normal dialogue between the state and market actors, this can be done ", said Radu Oprea, on Saturday, at a conference organized by PES activists Romania and the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

He mentioned that if the market were perfect, there would be no institutions like the Competition Council.

"We can balance the positions, if we learn to associate ourselves, if the position of suppliers of agro-food products is also a strong one, which could negotiate from an equally solid position with the retailers. Unfortunately, in Romania the association still has a country of the past until 1989, and lately, I joke by saying, but maybe this joke is detached from reality, that the first question we ask ourselves when we want to associate several people is not what we gain together, but the first question in Romania is: 'Who is the boss?' and then the association does not exist. We should get over this, learn to associate ourselves, to be able to have a balanced position in the competition with the big actors", added Radu Oprea.

For his part, MEP Victor Negrescu is of the opinion that those who promote the anti-European message want the impoverishment of Romanians.

"If those who do not want Romania in Europe would gain power or the vote for the European Parliament, this would affect everything that means the development of Romania in the future. (...) Many of the beautiful projects we do in the country are done by our mayors , schools, modernized hospitals (...) could not be achieved without these European resources. Our economy would not have the opportunities it has, if we were not in Europe and those who promote the anti-European message, in fact, want the Romanians, they want the impoverishment of the Romanians, they want the isolation of the Romanians and they don't have adequate solutions and their solutions would violate your and the citizens' rights", added Victor Negrescu.AGERPRES