Education Ministry - new clarifications regarding influenza: 3,466 pupils affected by suspension of classes

The partial or full suspension of classes in several education units across the country because of the influenza currently affects 3,466 pupils, the Education and Research Ministry (MEC) has informed on Monday.

According to the quoted source, this number doesn't represent the number of sick children.

The school units of 8 counties and Bucharest are targeted.

Thus, in Arges county one education unit is fully closed, in Bucharest - 23 school units have partially suspended their classes, in Cluj country - one education unit is partially closed, in Giurgiu county - one education unit is fully closed, in Iasi county there are two partially closed units, in Ilfov county - one education unit is partially closed, in Neamt county - one unit is fully closed, in Olt county - one education unit is partially closed and in Sibiu county there is only one education unit partially closed. AGERPRES