Education trade unionists to protest Wednesday, in Victoria Square

Over 1,000 members of the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI) and the Spiru Haret Federation of Education Trade Unions will organize a protest on Wednesday, between 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs, in front of the Government, because they are dissatisfied with the salary in the system, a press release of the two unions informs.

"The 'FSLI' and Spiru Haret 'FSE' unionists urgently ask the Romanian Government to find solutions in order to solve the issue of full implementation of the provisions of Framework Law No. 153/2017 for all categories of employees in education, so that all categories of employees in the education system can benefit from the basic salary stipulated by this law for 2022; identify solutions to increase the income of auxiliary teaching staff; adopt, as a matter of urgency, the regulations for non-teaching staff and auxiliary teaching staff, taking into account that the enforceable regulations are from 1998," the release sent by the two federations of trade unions shows, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the trade unionists request the enforcement of regulations on the granting of bonuses for working conditions, since education employees are the only category of budget employees who do not benefit from the granting of these bonuses, underscoring also that in the new salary law, the proposed scale must place education staff on a higher level than the current one in the hierarchy of budgetary positions, in relation to the social importance of the work performed.

Other requests of the FSLI and Spiru Haret Federation also aim to remedy the current anomalies in the wages of those in managerial, supervisory and control positions, taking into account that, after their incomes have remained unchanged for the last four years, they are lower than those of employees in executive positions; the introduction, by law, of the rule of annual indexation of salaries of staff paid from public funds, with the inflation rate; additional payment of staff in educational units/institutions nominated in project teams financed from non-reimbursable European funds; payment of overtime worked by auxiliary teaching and non-teaching staff.

The two education trade unions announced that they will be picketing the Government House and the prefectures in March and April 2023, with a protest march to be held in Bucharest in May 2023, and starting a general strike in the last ten days of May.