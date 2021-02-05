 
     
EduMin Cimpeanu on school attendance scenarios: 149 localities in red, 903 in yellow scenario

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced that as of Friday at noon, 149 localities were in the red scenario as regards school attendance conditions and 903 in the yellow scenario.

"149 localities are now in the red scenario. There are 903 localities in the yellow scenario, where kindergartners, primary schoolers and infant class children will attend in-person learning, as will the students in the final grades, who will soon take the national exams," Cimpeanu told a press conference.

He specified that the joint order he signed together with the Health Minister on the start of classes attempts to answer all the possible questions regarding the schools that open, under which scenario, considering at the same time the parent - teacher - school manager perspective.

"There are three scenarios in place, defined by an infection rate of less than 1 per thousand population, between 1 and 3 per thousand population, and over 3 per thousand, but not higher than 6 per thousand," Cimpeanu added.

The Education Minister explained that the decision could not be taken earlier because the authorities couldn't have known the epidemiological developments, and added that today he got in contact with all county school inspectorates.

Cimpeanu said that the minimum recommended distance is of one meter apart, and Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu emphasized that room airing is "extremely important, just as important, if not even more important than distancing."

AGERPRES

