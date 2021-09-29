EduMin Cimpeanu: Technical-scientific support group adopts decoupling schools' functioning scenarios from infection rate

The technical-scientific support group regarding the management of the highly contagious diseases nationwide has adopted, unanimously, the decoupling of the schools' functioning scenarios from the infection rate in the locality and the adoption of the decisions of suspending physical presence based on the cases confirmed at the school/class level, in parallel with intensifying the control measures from competent authorities, in order to respect the sanitary protection rules in schools, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Wednesday.

According to him, the group also adopted additional measures with the purpose of enhancement of the testing in schools, by formulating a request to the National Medicines Agency regarding the approval of using non-invasive saliva-based tests, with the purpose of screening, Agerpres informs.

"Regarding the schools' functioning scenarios, today, September 29, 2021, the technical-scientific support group regarding the management of highly contagious diseases nationwide has adopted, in unanimity (exclusive to members with the right to vote, having medical / epidemiological competence):

