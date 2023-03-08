EduMin Deca: 33 projects submitted for regional dual education consortia

As many as of 33 projects have been submitted for funding following a call for projects developing regional dual education consortia, according to Education Minister Ligia Deca.

"I am glad to see the high interest in the development of dual education and I want to remind you that the dual education route can also continue in universities, a provision that is also introduced in the education bill. Dual education deserves increased attention, with more support for all those involved in the educational process, to guarantee all our young people the necessary framework for the development of skills, which will meet their need for insertion on the labour market. I am confident that, through the future consortia to be developed we will be able to ensure this predictable route for our children," Deca wrote in a social media post.

According to the Ministry of Education, under the consortia, dual education students can enjoy predictable educational and professional path, being able to continue their studies in a form of higher education. AGERPRES