EduMin Deca: Over 10,000 teachers end strike after passage of pay increase ordinance.

More than 15,000 education workers, including 10,000 teaching staff, have ended their strike after the passage of an ordinance providing for pay increases, Education Minister Ligia Deca told a news conference on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to her, there are over 1,000 educational establishments nationwide where not a single person is on strike.

"As a result of the measures taken by the government of Romania and as a result of the emergency ordinance 53 issued on June 1 providing for pay raises in education, we can announce that at this moment, between the passage of the ordinance and now, there are about 15,000 people working in education - including 10,000 teachers - who ended their strike. At the moment, there are more than 1,000 educational establishments where not a single person is on strike," said Deca.

She added that negotiations with the trade union federations will resume on Wednesday.

"It is proof of the confidence of the teaching staff in the measures taken by the government and we hope that the discussions that will resume amidst the talks over the Collective Labour Agreement in education, will also resume these negotiations with the trade union federations tomorrow in the context of other measures that the government will take - I am mean here negotiations on uniform pay law - and we will witness a return to the classroom of both teachers and students," said Deca .