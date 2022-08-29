EduMin maintains all experts consulted on education laws

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, referring to the draft laws on education, said on Monday that for five and a half years, all education experts had been consulted within the "Educated Romania" project.

"Last year we had the health crisis, it was not a favourable time, then we entered the winter holidays, these days were not suitable for the debate. Then in February we had the crisis in Ukraine, then the Easter holidays, then we had the start and preparation of national exams. It is never the right moment. I repeat, it is a debate that will continue. (...) For five and a half years under "Educated Romania" I know that all the experts in education have been consulted. Moreover, during these debates, which were in no way controlled, in which we consulted with non-governmental organisations, I don't think they can be controlled. Neither can be the student associations, or the student associations. Nor can the representatives of the economic environment be controlled. (... ) For five and a half years, all the specialists in Education Sciences have been consulted. Then in July 2021 we had the "Educated Romania"Final Report. The draft of the education laws is based on the "Educated Romania"final report, which benefited from the consultation of these specialists," the minister told Digi 24 private television broadcaster, told Agerpres.

The statement of the Education Minister comes in the context of a petition in which President Klaus Iohannis is asked to "urgently" dismiss Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and withdraw the legislative drafts proposed by the Ministry of Education.

Sorin Cimpeanu stated that the dismissal of a minister "is an objective of any" opposition party. He said that he is not an "arrogant" minister and that he explains "with perseverance and with arguments anything of interest" in the area of education.

He said that the petitions represent "a civil right" that "must be respected" and that must "follow their course."

The petition signatories say that the draft laws on education "lack vision and coherence" and "deliberately move away" from the spirit of the "Educated Romania" presidential programme.