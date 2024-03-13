Effectiveness in combating illegal migration has increased, as acknowledged by Austrian Interior Minister, says IntMin Predoiu

The effectiveness in combating illegal migration and human and drug trafficking at the borders has increased in the last year, and this would be acknowledged by European partners, including the Austrian minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, Internal Affairs minister Catalin Predoiu said Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Internal Affairs press release.

Minister Predoiu visited the Nadlac-Csanadpalota Border Crossing Point on Wednesday, accompanied by the inspector general of Border Police, superintendent of Police Cornel Laurian Stoica. The two had a meeting with the regional head of the Border Police and other local officials, focusing on the evaluation of the implementation of the measures initiated by MAI last autumn to increase the efficiency of the Border Police in the fight against illegal migration, human and drug trafficking, as well as to ensure a smoother traffic flow at the border crossing points.

The minister said there is an adequate number of border guards allocated at Nadlac to ensure the traffic smooth flow through the border crossing point, but measures have been taken to prepare for the summer season, when traffic will increase exponentially.

The Romanian Border Police and the Romanian Police have been instructed to be prepared in case of an increase in the number of illegal migrants attempting to cross borders.

"This pressure will remain low as long as our response is effective, as long as we send a clear message through our actions to the smugglers of illegal migrants that the chances of being discovered and captured by our police are certain and high. On the other hand, I will ask the European Commission for more funds for border protection, I will also discuss with Romania's other partners about increasing the logistical means of the Border Police, I will not expect support only from the Ministry of Finance, because the situation is what it is...," said minister Catalin Predoiu.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, approximately 11 million people crossed the border through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point in 2023, representing the second highest level of traffic after Otopeni airport. At the same time, approximately 5.2 million means of transport were checked.