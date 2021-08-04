 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EFSA stepping up efforts to halt spread of African swine fever in Europe, including in Romania

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pesta porcina

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is stepping up its efforts to halt the spread of African swine fever in Europe by expanding its #StopASF campaign to a further nine countries.

Last summer, EFSA launched a major campaign to raise awareness of the disease in south-east Europe. The campaign was carried out in partnership with local authorities in countries comprising a 'region of concern' ? Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia ? due to their proximity to countries where ASF is present.

EFSA is now extending the campaign - aimed primarily at farmers - to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Estonia, Hungary and Romania. On August 16, an event focused on Romania will take place, in order to inform the people who come in contact with these animals about detection, prevention and reporting solutions, Agerpres informs.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and understanding of ASF in all 18 countries and is aimed at groups of people and individuals who come into contact with domestic pigs and wild boar, particularly pig farmers. It is being implemented with the invaluable assistance of local veterinary organisations, farmers' groups, hunting associations, border police, and other relevant bodies.

Because an ASF outbreak can have such devastating effects, detection, prevention and reporting are essential if this disease is to be contained. "Detect, prevent, report!" are the key words of the campaign.

The European Commission will be sharing factsheets, infographics, ready-to-use social media posts and other materials related to the #StopASF campaign.

The EU is the world's second biggest producer of pork after China and the biggest exporter of pork and pork products, with more than five million tonnes exported annually.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.