EFSA stepping up efforts to halt spread of African swine fever in Europe, including in Romania

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is stepping up its efforts to halt the spread of African swine fever in Europe by expanding its #StopASF campaign to a further nine countries.

Last summer, EFSA launched a major campaign to raise awareness of the disease in south-east Europe. The campaign was carried out in partnership with local authorities in countries comprising a 'region of concern' ? Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia ? due to their proximity to countries where ASF is present.

EFSA is now extending the campaign - aimed primarily at farmers - to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Estonia, Hungary and Romania. On August 16, an event focused on Romania will take place, in order to inform the people who come in contact with these animals about detection, prevention and reporting solutions, Agerpres informs.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and understanding of ASF in all 18 countries and is aimed at groups of people and individuals who come into contact with domestic pigs and wild boar, particularly pig farmers. It is being implemented with the invaluable assistance of local veterinary organisations, farmers' groups, hunting associations, border police, and other relevant bodies.

Because an ASF outbreak can have such devastating effects, detection, prevention and reporting are essential if this disease is to be contained. "Detect, prevent, report!" are the key words of the campaign.

The European Commission will be sharing factsheets, infographics, ready-to-use social media posts and other materials related to the #StopASF campaign.

The EU is the world's second biggest producer of pork after China and the biggest exporter of pork and pork products, with more than five million tonnes exported annually.