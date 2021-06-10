Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boat

Eight migrants from Syria and Kuwait, including three children, were spotted by border police from the Iron Gates II Sector as they crossed the Danube in a boat to enter illegal in Romania, from Serbia.

The identification of the migrants took place during an action on preventing and combating illegal migration in the area of competence, in the area of Halanga forest, announces a release of the Timisoara Border Police sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The eight foreign nationals did not have identity documents on them and were immediately taken to the headquarters of the sector for checks, where they were also subjected to epidemiological triage.During the first checks, the border police determined that the people in question were citizens of Syria and Kuwait, five adults, aged between 30 and 40 and three children, aged between 3 and 12. The migrants said they crossed the Serbian border in an inflatable motor boat which was then abandoned on the Romanian bank of the Danube.The border policemen carry out investigations, under the coordination of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Drobeta Turnu Severin Court, to detect all the persons involved and to establish the entire criminal area, and at the end the necessary legal measures will be ordered.