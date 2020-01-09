Electricity transport, distribution tariffs, reduced from January 15, following elimination of 2 pct contribution of turnover

The National Authority for Regulation in Energy (ANRE) will reduce the distribution and transport tariffs for electric energy by 1.7 to 1.9 pct, starting with January 15, 2020, following the elimination of the contribution of 2 pct of the turnover that energy companies paid to the authority's budget.

Thus, according to a draft order, the transport tariff will be reduced by 1.9 pct, to 17.97 RON per MWh.

The distribution tariffs will drop between 1.7 and 1.8 pct and will reach the following values: 122.92 RON per MWh for Distribution Oltenia, 109.54 RON per MWh for E-Distribution Banat, 134.02 RON per MWh for E-Distribution Dobrogea, 116.67 RON per MWh for E-Distribution Muntenia.

Electrica Transylvania North will have a tariff of 106.5 RON per MWh, Electrica Muntenia North will have 126.05 RON per MWh, and Electrica Transylvania South a tariff of 106.53 RON per MWh, while Delgaz Moldova will see a distribution tariff of 132.24 RON per MWh.

From January 1, ANRE had increased these tariffs up to 7.5 pct.

"The tariffs in force from January 1, 2020 include in the category of uncontrollable operation and maintenance costs pertaining to the contribution to the ANRE of 2 pct of the turnover, in accordance with Government Emergency Ordinance no. 33/2007 (...) Through Government Emergency Ordinance no. 1/2020, the legal procedures of Ordinance 33/2017 (...) referring to the level of contribution to the ANRE were eliminated," the ANRE representatives explain in the basis note.

As a consequence, ANRE must modify the transport and distribution tariffs approved prior to the year 2020 and diminish them, given the reduction of the contribution from 2 pct to 0.2 pct, the authority's officials also say.