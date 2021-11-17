 
     
Elisabeta Palace Evening in honor of Diplomatic Corps, on Wednesday, at Royal Palace

Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, will host, on Wednesday, from 19.00, in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace, the Elisabeta Palace Evening offered in honor of the Diplomatic Corps, shows a press release of the Royal House, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Crown Custodian will address the members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Apostolic Nuncio, Miguel Maury Bunedia, Dean of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps in Romania, will also address the audience.

Attending the event will be Prince Radu, as well as ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Romania, representatives of Parliament, of the Presidential Administration and of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

