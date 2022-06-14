Eminescu's Linden Tree from Copou Park of Iasi, a natural monument

Mihai Eminescu's Linden Tree in Copou Park, northeastern Iasi, located on Carol I Boulevard no. 31, is one of the oldest and most important monument trees in Romania, aged over 460 years. In front of the linden tree, there is the bronze bust of the poet, made by the sculptor Ion Mateescu, professor at the Academy of Fine Arts in Iasi, according to the https://iasi.travel/ro/ website.

Copou Park, located on the hill with the same name, is the oldest in Iasi and Moldavia, with an area of about ten hectares. The vegetation of the park is mostly arboreal: linden, maple, ash and so on. From the visual point of view, but also olfactory, the linden trees give specificity and distinction to the park, the area being very sought after and frequented as a promenade place from the second half of the seventeenth century.The arrangement of the park began in the years 1833-1834, during the reign of ruling prince Mihail Sturza, a gazebo with oriental air for relaxation and festive fanfare being decided to build in the park. Busts of personalities who have contributed to the cultural life of Iasi: Mihai Eminescu, Ion Creanga, Veronica Micle, Costache Negruzzi, Nicolae Gane (located on Junimea Alley), Barbu Stefanescu Delavrancea, Ion Luca Caragiale, Ciprian Porumbescu, Octav Bancila, Grigore Vieru and others are located on other alleys of the park, the source said.Eminescu's Linden Tree is a silver linden tree (scientific name Tilia tomentosa Moench). The tree has been subjected, over the years, to several major treatments. The first treatment was in 1953, when the linden was segmented following a storm, and then it was cleaned and supported on metal consoles. Two more treatments followed, in 1990 and 2014. Linden still exists today, thanks to a rare biological phenomenon - several adventive roots have grown through the inside of the rotting trunk, entering the earth.

In 2016, the specialists of the Agency for the Protection of the Environment of Iasi released a ranking of the oldest trees with the status of a natural monument in Iasi County. According to the report, Eminescu's Linden Tree is placed on the 7th place in the ranking of the oldest trees in the county. The tree was planted, according to the date, in the time of ruler Alexandru Lapusneanu, more precisely in 1556, noted the site https://www.ziaruldeiasi.ro/.



The fact is that Eminescu's Linden Tree is probably the oldest tree in Copou Park and one of the most important monument-trees in Romania. The linden tree is admired not only by the locals, but also by the tourists, being the meeting place of lovers and poetry lovers.



In June 1984, near Eminescu's Linden Tree, a museum-tribute to the poet's genius was opened. The plans were made by architect Virgiliu Onofrei, the museum being inaugurated in 1989, at the centenary of the poet's death, notes the website https://www.laiasi.ro/.



A documentary exhibition Mihai Eminescu was organised in this building in 1983, and in June 1984 a permanent exhibition of books, documents and photographs dedicated to the poet was staged.



The architecture of the building reveals the dimensions of the Eminescu's life and creation. The two towers at the entrance are inspired by the shape of those from Putna Monastery - the entrance tower and the treasure tower - where Mihai Eminescu spent the night in August 1871, during the Great National Celebration in Putna. These towers symbolize Love (Veronica Micle) and Friendship (Ion Creanga). The museum is structured in three directions - Destiny, Art, Friendship - and presents collections of books and fine art, says the website https://iasi.travel/ro/.AGERPRES