Employers call for additional money to fund all high scoring investment projects

The National Union of Romanian Employers (UNPR) is calling on Prime Minister Florin Citu and Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui to provide extra funds to cover for measure three regarding investment grants, so that all projects with a score of 100 can be bankrolled, according to AGERPRES.

"In order to avoid the companies that really need support for maintenance and that have been affected by the crisis and have not had the opportunity to contribute more than 35% not being supported, it is imperative to provide additional funds for this call for projects where the projects get a maximum score of 100 points, precisely in order to meet the main objective of this state-aid scheme, namely: providing financial support from external financial grants amidst the crisis caused by COVID-19 to the beneficiaries whose business was affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or whose activity was banned under military ordinances during the state of emergency or restricted during the state of alert," reads an open letter signed by UNPR Chairman Ioan Lucian and UNPR First Vice-Chair Laura Ciuhu.

According to UNPR, at the moment, the co-financing of the projects that are covered under the current budget available for this call is 694.018 million euros, and, in case the additional funds will be ordered for all projects with a maximum score of 100 points, co-financing will increase to 2.392 billion euros.