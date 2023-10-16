EnergMin: Seeing what is happening on international markets, it is wise to keep cap on energy prices

Keeping in place the energy price capping scheme is a wise decision in the current context of the international markets after the outbreak of the latest conflict in the Middle East, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja told a news conference on Monday.

"Seeing what is happening on the international markets, including after the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East, I think it is a wise decision to keep in place the capping-reimbursement scheme and not to expose consumers, either households, or business operators to price fluctuations that generate a lack of competitiveness or uncertainty related to the possibility of paying bills," said Burduja.

He added that it is good that Romania has this price cap, because the dynamics on the international natural gas markets have become unfavourable to users, saying that that he will fight to the keep in place the capping-reimbursement scheme.

"We very much want to keep in place the capping-reimbursement scheme as it is, and we were giving you an argument earlier why it is good that today we have a cap on these prices: because we already see the dynamics on the international natural gas markets have become unfavourable to users. So, I, as the energy minister, will campaign for keeping in place the capping-reimbursement scheme," said the minister.

AGERPRES