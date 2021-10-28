Energy regulator approves increase of gigacalorie price throughout Romania

The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has approved the increase in the price of the gigacalorie delivered by all the CET (thermoelectric power plants)'s in the country, the biggest increases being in northwestern Oradea, western Arad and eastern Barlad, according to an ANRE press release issued on Thursday.

This is not the final price paid by the population, but represents only the tariff at which the plant delivers the heating agent, to which are added the transport and distribution tariffs. From the final prices, the mayors decide which subsidies are granted to the population.

For Bucharest, ANRE approved an increase of 86.58 pct of the price of the gigacalorie produced by Electrocentrale Bucharest (Elcen), from 176.55 lei to 329.41 lei.

"These increases are due to an average increase in the price of gas, of about +120 pct for natural gas delivered from the distribution network, of +140 pct in the price of natural gas delivered from the transport network and by about +23 pct in the price of coal, compared to the values taken into account for the bonus and prices of thermal energy valid until 31 October 2021," the ANRE explains.

In addition, the price of carbon dioxide certificates to be purchased by producers has increased by 45 pct compared to the price taken into account at the last adjustment of the bonus and heat price, Agerpres informs.