EPelection2019/End of campaign, as of Sunday broadcasting of electoral messages, banned

The electoral campaign for the European Parliament elections ends at 7:00 am on Saturday.

For 30 days, the parties in the race for a seat in the European Parliament, as well as the independent candidates, have tried to convince the electorate that they deserve to represent them in Brussels.During this time, the voters were also informed about the national consultative referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis on Justice issues. On Sunday, citizens with the right to vote have to say their opinion on the topics proposed by the head of state.According to the legislation in force, after the end of the electoral campaign, it is forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed form on digital screens located in public or private places, as well as by means of specially designed vehicles.On the day of voting, between 7:00 am and 21:00 pm, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are forbidden in the protection area of the polling station where the elections are held.The chairperson of the polling station electoral bureau is obliged to take the necessary measures for the elections to proceed in good conditions.On voting day it is forbidden to present the opinion polls when leaving the ballot box before voting is over.On Sunday, voters will receive three ballots - one for the European Parliament elections and two for the referendum. The insertion of a ballot paper in a ballot box other than the intended one does not invalidate it.The voters will vote in the same polling stations within the same timeframe, between 7:00 and 21:00, with the same stamps stating "VOTED" on separate ballot papers - one for the European Parliament elections and one for each question of the referendum.At the referendum, citizens are called to say "Yes" or "No" on the following questions:1. "Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses?"2. "Do you agree to prohibit the adoption by the Government of emergency ordinances in the field of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to challenge orders directly to the Constitutional Court?Eleven political parties and three independent candidates entered the electoral race for a seat in the European Parliament.Joining the electoral race are candidates endorsed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD); the Save Romania Union PLUS 2020 Alliance (Alianta 2020 USR PLUS); the Pro Democracy Party; the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR); the National Liberal Party (PNL); the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE); the PRODEMO Party; the People's Movement Party (PMP); the Romanian Socialist Party; the Independent Social Democratic Party; the United Romania Party; the National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR); the National Unity Bloc (BUN). Also running are three independent candidates - Gregorian-Carmen Tudoran; George Nicolae Simion, and Peter Costea.More than 18,000,000 citizens with the right to vote are expected on Sunday at the polls. For the two polls, 18,730 polling stations will be organized on national territory, while Romanian citizens will be able to vote in 441 polling stations.