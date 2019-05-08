EPP's Daul: Romania is very important for the EPP; we have a strong connection with PNL

The European People's Party (EPP) has a very "strong" connection with the centre-right entities in Romania that are members of the common European groups, as they are "important" allies of ours and together we are going to defend such values as independent justice, rule of law state, democracy, fight against corruption, EPP leader, Joseph Daul stated on Wednesday.

"Romania is very important for the EPP and for me, personally, for I visited this country back when I was the head of the (EP's) Committee for Agriculture, too. We have strong connections with the PNL (National Liberal Party) and we collaborate closely with Mr Ludovic Orban. We've had an excellent collaboration with Jean Marian Marinescu and Siegfried Muresan as well (...) PNL and the other centre-right parties from Romania, which are in the EPP, are very important allies to us in this electoral campaign. For together we defend the values that we share and that unite us, namely independent justice, rule of law, democracy, freedom and solidarity. And these are important elements for all and I think of the European citizens when I bring up such notions as independent justice, rule of law and the fight against corruption. A vote for PNL allows it to strengthen Romania's role in Europe and PNL is the only party with chances to win the elections and remove thus PSD from power," the EPP head told a press conference he held jointly with the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban.

According to him, on May 26, the day of the election to the European Parliament, "PNL will represent the change that can bring a new push to Romania, by putting an end to the chaos generated by the PSD, for it is "the only centre-right political party that has the power and European experience to represent the Romanians' interest as best as possible at European level."

He hailed Romanians who went on the streets to defend democracy.

"I hail the courage and determination of Romanians who went to the streets to protest against the direction their countries was heading to. PNL and the entire EPP listen to them very carefully. Alongside PNL, EPP must come with concrete answers for the Romanian and European citizens," said Daul.

The EPP leader announced, that, immediately after the May 26 election, there will be a leaders' meeting to discuss the decision of the European citizens, the number of MEPs, offices, so that everything will be as clear as possible in June.

"Let's not let the populist confusion affect our path, let's not leave the EU in chaos. (...) Let's prevent a situation similar to Brexit. And we also very much want that Mr Manfred Weber becomes President of the European Commission and we will insist on this to happen," he mentioned.

The Executive Bureau of the PNL met on Wednesday in Sibiu, with President Klaus Iohannis, the head of the European People's Party, Joseph Daul, and the EPP Secretary General, Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White participating.

On Thursday, in Sibiu, there will be held the European People's Party Summit. Participating in the meeting organised at the headquarters of the ASTRA Museum of the Traditional Folk Civilisation will be President Klaus Iohannis, EPP head, Joseph Daul, the head of the EPP Group in the EP, Manfred Weber, and the PNL head, Ludovic Orban.