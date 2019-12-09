Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Romania - lowest flu vaccination rate among the elderly

The lowest influenza vaccination coverage rates among the elderly - more than 65 years old - in the European Union were recorded in Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania and Romania, compared with an average of 44.3 per cent at the EU level, show data published on Monday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Thus, the influenza vaccination coverage rate was 4.8 per cent in Estonia, 6.9 per cent in Latvia, 11.8 per cent in Slovenia, 13 per cent in Slovakia, 13.4 per cent in Lithuania and 16 per cent in Romania.In 2017, the highest influenza vaccination coverage rate among the 21 EU member states among the persons over 65 was recorded in the UK (72.6 per cent), the Netherlands (64 per cent), Portugal (60.8 per cent) and Ireland (57.6 per cent).