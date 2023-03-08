European Commission contributes over EUR 160 million for water, wastewater infrastructure in Iasi County

The European Commission has approved a contribution of more than EUR 160 million from the Cohesion Fund for larger and better sewage networks in Iasi County.

"This new major project will improve access to water and sewerage in Iasi County. It is a concrete example of how Cohesion Policy improves the life of citizens on the ground. The project will enhance public health and the quality of life of the county's population through clean drinking water and adequate collection and treatment of wastewater leading to less pollutants in the soil, groundwater and rivers," European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the commission on Wednesday.

The project will lay 256 km of main pipes and 312 km of a distribution network for water supply.

It will also build 23 water treatment facilities, 43 water storage tanks and 50 pumping stations of which 43 will be located on the network and 7 within treatment facilities. Finally, it will construct 230 km of discharge pipes, 536 km of gravity sewers and 4 new wastewater treatment plants.

This investment will contribute towards Romania's compliance with the EU Urban Wastewater Directive and create jobs, benefitting all social groups in the area.

The full project is expected to be finalised in 2026 and it complements a project funded in 2007-2013 programme period. AGERPRES