European funded new park covering a 21-ha area to welcome its first visitors in Cluj-Napoca

Totul Verde
Parcul Tudor Arghezi padure

Starting on Thursday, the residents of Cluj will have a new 21-ha park to enjoy, in which the city hall invested local funds and European funds.

"The Green Cluj: A new park (21 ha) is made available to the people of Cluj, developed with European and local funds. Covering an area of more than 21 hectares, which is a larger area than that covered by the city's Central Park "Simion Barnutiu," "Padurea Clujenilor" is the newest park of this city. Located on Bulevardul Muncii, the park is a recreational one, a place for spending free time in a natural setting," shows Mayor Emil Boc, in a post on social networks.

According to him, the arrangement of the park involved the creation of several distinct areas, sightseeing, an area with urban furniture, urban garden, an area with sports facilities, a zip line installation 200-metre long.

The mayor also said developing new green spaces is a priority of the Cluj city hall.

"By 2030, we plan to plant more than 100,000 trees, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create and expand green spaces in the city - 190 ha and arrange green-blue corridors in line with the European green path. The project is funded through European funds, under the Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020, Priority Axis 4 - Supporting sustainable urban development, Os - 4.2," the mayor of Cluj also explained, Agerpres informs.

