EU's objective: More than 2.6 billion cars to use hydrogen by 2030

Europe is at the beginning of a transition to becoming climate-neutral, with the European Union's objective being to have more than 2.6 billion vehicles using hydrogen by 2030, Laszlo Borbely, state advisor and coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development said.

"Europe is at the beginning of a transition to becoming climate-neutral, in a world that is always changing. The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the European ambitions to cut down polluting emissions. In terms of the hydrogen applications, I will give you interesting information: EU's objective is to have more than 2.6 billion vehicles using this technology by 2030. The socio-economic reconstruction will most probably be "a green one," which will take into account the impact on the environment. Romania must become an important player and it must capitalize on its potential in this field," Borbely told a specialized press conference.

The Department for Sustainable Development on Tuesday organised the videoconference called "Ro-Hydrohub, hydrogen as an alternative vector of energy." The event benefited from a partnership with the Ministry of European Funds, the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies - ICSI Ramnicu Valcea, the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and the Romanian Asso