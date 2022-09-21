EximBank participates in drafting Initial Memorandum for Romania's accession to OECD

EximBank participates in the drafting of the Initial Memorandum for Romania's accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), being the only specialized financial institution with the role of promoting exports, in accordance with the standards of the OECD Agreement on export credits that benefit from official support, according to a press release from the bank.

"EximBank actively contributes to the achievement of one of Romania's most important country goals - accession to the OECD, by channeling the expertise it has regarding the integration of its financial activity at the international level, so that the local business environment is as prepared as possible to act according to the standards that govern the world's developed economies," said Traian Halalai, the executive president of EximBank.

EximBank is a specialized institution that has been actively involved for 30 years in supporting and promoting the Romanian business environment, dedicated exclusively to the corporate segment. In January 2020, EximBank completed the acquisition of Banca Romaneasca, a moment that marked its integration into the EximBank Group. Banca Romaneasca is a universal bank that offers its clients, individuals and legal entities, a wide range of quality products and services adapted to the needs of everyone through its territorial network of almost 85 branches and agencies. Along with the two banks, the EximBank Group also includes the Insurance - Reinsurance Exim Romania Company (EximAsig), specialized in the insurance of financial, export and domestic commercial risks.AGERPRES