Exports of cereals and cereal-based foods exceed three billion euros in first seven months of 2022

Romania exported, in the first seven months of 2022, cereals and cereal-based foods in the amount of almost 3.126 billion euros, an increase of 74.8% compared to the similar period in 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The largest exports were recorded in March and amounted to 620.4 million RON.

On the other hand, in the period January-July 2022, Romania imported cereals and cereal-based foods worth 940 million euros (+15.5%).

The trade surplus on this product section thus stood at almost 2.186 billion euros in the first seven months of 2022.AGERPRES