FAIR-MediaSind presents Labor Ministry proposals to fix wage discrepancies in Culture & Mass Media sector

The delegation of the Culture and Media Federation FAIR-MediaSind presented during negotiations at the Labor Ministry on the amendment of the Wage Law its proposals for fixing wage discrepancies in the Culture and Mass Media sector, the organization said in a release.

"The changes proposed by FAIR-MediaSind, resulting from consultations with representatives of the affiliated unions, consist in: eliminating discrepancies regarding the basic wage for public sector staff who perform the same activity, hold the same position, grade and rank, discrepancies found unacceptable under Constitutional Court Ruling No.794/15.12.2016, the elimination of the demotion of certain show and concert institutions introduced in the current law, reintroducing certain execution positions required for the functioning of art and performance institutions, increasing wage indices, a fair ranking of executive and management positions in cultural and media institutions, eliminating existing wage inequities between cultural institutions," the statement reads.

Also, FAIR-MediaSind requested the amendment of Annex III to Law No. 153/2017, with the redesign of the grading of positions specific for performance and concert institutions, so that the basic wage matches the professional training required, the importance of the position in the institution's activity, as well as the related level of responsibility.

The Labor Ministry representatives promised that they will carefully analyze the proposals received and that there will be further meetings of the Working Group, including with the representatives of the Culture Ministry.

