FEBRUARY 1 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Quartermaster

1838 - Birth of writer Nicolae Gane, Romanian Academy member. (d. April 16, 1916)

1838 - Birth of scholar and politician Stefan Gonata, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. Sept 18, 1896)

1847 - Copou Theatre opens its doors in Iasi, with the performance "Moldavians' battle with Teutonic Knights at Marienburg', living picture by Gheorghe Asachi.

1848 - Birth of Romanian painter Sava Hentia. (d. Feb. 21, 1904)

1861 - The Army Arsenal starts functioning in Bucharest.

1868 - Birth of painter Stefan Luchian, posthumous honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. June 7, 1916)

1876 - Birth of critic and memorialist Oct. C. Taslauanu. (d. Oct. 22, 1942)

1894 - Birth of painter Lucian Grigorescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. Oct 28, 1965)

1907 - Birth of writer and translator Oscar Lemnaru. (d. May 17, 1968)

1912 - Birth of historian Vasile Netea. (d. March 6, 1989)

1926 - Birth of historian and archaeologist Dumitru Protase, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. ( July 21, 2003)

1928 - Birth of Octavian Sava, scenarist, playwright and humorist. (d. Dec. 2, 2013)

1930 - Birth of art critic Radu Ionescu. (d. Dec. 14, 2005)

1932 - Birth of Italian linguist of Romanian origin Sorin Stati, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. January 16, 2008)

1934 - Birth of writer Nicolae Breban, member of the Romanian Academy. d. (Jan. 14, 2009).

1945 - Death of poet Ion Siugariu. (b. June 6, 1914)

1949 - Death of writer and publicist Nicolae Dimitrie Cocea. (b. Nov. 29, 1880)

1970 - Birth of singer Nico (born Nicoleta Matei) in Ploiesti.

1970 - Death of botanist Alice Savulescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. October 29, 1905)

1974 - Ilie Nastase is named the best male tennis player of the year 1973 and receives in New York the 'Golden Racket'

1991 - Romania receives the status of special guest at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

1992 - Romania establishes diplomatic relations with Ukraine

1993 - The Association Agreement between Romania and European Communities and the Interim Agreement, which ensures the functioning of commercial relations between Romania and the EEC until the entering into force of the Association Agreement (Basic Agreement), are officially signed in Brussels. Romania becomes the fourth country in Eastern Europe to sign the Association Agreement with the EEC after Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia.

1995 - The Association Agreement between Romania and the EU comes into force.

1997 - Competition Law comes into force, watched by the Competition Council

1999 - Death of poet Dimitrie Rachici. (b. March 6, 1934)

2006 - Ice Hotel, the first hotel in South-Eastern Europe built completely from ice, opens its doors at Balea Lake, Sibiu County.

2007 - Official visit to Bucharest of French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin

2020 - Death of former footballer Ilie Barbulescu, winner of European Champions' Cup with Steaua Bucharest in 1986 (b. 24 June 1957).AGERPRES