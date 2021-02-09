FEBRUARY 9 IN HISTORY

Day of Hellenic Language

1802 - Birth in Oradea of Emanuil Gojdu, lawyer, politician, who represented the interests of the Romanian community of Transylvania and Hungary. (d. February 3, 1870)

1879 - The law of establishment of first nine legations of Romania abroad is promulgated: Athens, Belgrade, Berlin, Istanbul, London, Paris, Rome, Petersburg and Vienna.

1917 - Birth of great choreographer, ballet dancer Oleg Danovski, who laid the foundations of the first independent ballet company. (d. October 21, 1996)

1919 - Romania and Poland establish diplomatic ties

1924 - Birth of poet Teodor Bals. (d. July 27, 1983)

1929 - Romania signs in Moscow alongside Estonia, Latvia, Poland and the USSR the Protocol for the enforcement with anticipation of the multilateral Treaty to giving up war as national policy instrument (Kellogg-Briand Pact), inked in Paris, on August 27, 1928 - the Moscow Protocol. After its enforcement, on March 5, Romania ratifies it on March 30, 1929.

1934 - Signing in Ankara of the Balkan Agreement Pact, by the representatives of Yugoslavia, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

1936 - Birth of physician Dorin Sarafoleanu, professor, member of the Medical Sciences Academy of Romania.

1940 - Birth of historian George G. Potra. (d. December 17, 2015)

1941 - Birth of sociologist Catalin Zamfir, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy.

1949 - Death of Octav Sulutiu, prose writer, literary critic. (b. November 5, 1909)

1990 - National Union Provisory Council (CPUN) is shaped, as state power's legislative body, with the aim to rule the country until parliamentary elections (decided for May 20). President: Ion Iliescu. By May 11, when it dissolved itself, it adopted 68 Decree-Laws.

1990 - The Turkish-Muslim Tartars Democrat Union of Romania (UDTTMR) is created.

1991 - Death of poet, prose writer Florin Mugur. (b. February 7, 1934)

1992 - First free elections of Romania, for the local public administration; the run-off takes place on February 23, same year.

1994 - Death of Gherasim Luca (Salman Locker), poet, prose writer established in Paris, France since 1952. (b. July 23, 1913)

2006 - European Parliament opens info office in Bucharest.

2016 - Death of Alexandru Vulpe, historian and archaeologist, member of the Romanian Academy (2009), president of the Historical and Archaeological Sciences Section of the Romanian Academy (b. 16 June 1931).AGERPRES