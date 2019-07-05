Female space pioneer Anna Fisher visits Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy

Anna Fisher, a female space pioneer, on Friday met students of the Bucharest-based Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy as part of a visit to Romania to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing mission.

"In the Auditorium, Fisher shared her 41-year experience at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and presented some aspects of an astronaut's life, from rigorous selection to training, space travel, and space missions on a space shuttle," according to a press statement released by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) on Friday.

As part of her career at NASA, Fisher was involved in the Space Shuttle programme, the International Space Station and the Orion spacecraft designed for NASA's future Space Launch System.

After finishing her presentation, Fisher answered questions from students. On leaving, he wrote a note in the guestbook.

Fisher was selected as an astronaut by NASA in January 1978 among of the first six female astronauts. She was married to astronaut Bill Fisher, a colleague with whom she mothered two children becoming in 1984 she became the first mom in space.

In 1984, Fisher was a mission specialist on STS-51A Discovery, the first space salvage mission, that launched two satellites and recovered two others before returning to Earth. With the completion of her first flight, Fisher logged a total of 192 hours in space.

Currently, Fisher is a management astronaut, working on display development for the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) and supports European payloads for the International Space Station (ISS) Integration branch, according to the MApN statement.