Fencing: Silver and bronze medals for Romania at Cadet and Junior European Championships

Romania won two medals, silver and bronze, in women's cadet saber event, on Tuesday, at the Fencing Cadet and Junior European Championships in Tallinn (Estonia), told Agerpres.

Amalia Covaliu won the silver, after being defeated in the final by the Hungarian Emese Domonkos, 15-10.

Anastasia Fusea, beaten in the semifinals by the same Emese Domonkos, 15-11, won a bronze medal. Another bronze was went to the French Aurore Patrice, defeated in the penultimate act by Amalia Covaliu with 15-13.

Rosemarie Benciu ranked 6th in this event, and Alexandra Mitrus finished 14th.

In the cadets' sword event, David Padureanu achieved the best ranking among the Romanians, 37th place.

In the cadet foil, Enya Male took 46th place, Ingrid Miti Bikfalvi ranked 48th, and Alexandra Adoch ranked 57th.

Romania is participating with a delegation of 42 sports people at the 2023 edition of the Fencing Cadet and Junior European Championships in Tallinn (Estonia), scheduled between February 21 and 28.

At the 2022 Cadet European Championships in Novi Sad, Romania won a team silver medal in women's saber and two bronze medals.