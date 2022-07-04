 
     
Finance Ministry raises 1.348 bln RON from banks

Ministerul Finanțelor Publice
MFP Ministerul Finanțelor

The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday 1.348 billion RON from banks through two benchmark bond issues, the National Bank of Romania announced.

Thus, the Ministry borrowed 825.3 million RON through a 23-month bond issue at an average yield of 8.75 ppa, and another 523 million RON through an issue with a maturity of 85 months, at a yield of 8.80 ppa.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the Finance Ministry plans to raise another 120 million RON for the yields set on Monday. AGERPRES

