Financing contracts through PNRR for National Holocaust Museum and Silence Prison Memorial, signed

The financing contracts through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of the National Museum of the History of the Romanian Jewry and the Holocaust and the Silence Prison Memorial in Ramnicu Sarat were signed, on Tuesday, in a ceremony organized at the Victoria Palace of Government, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in attendance.

"I am glad to jointly open the financing line from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan aimed at culture and the boosting of the cultural offer. Today we are signing the contracts for two important projects - the National Museum of the History of the Romanian Jewry and the Holocaust and the Silence Prison Memorial Ramnicu Sarat. Our approach involves concrete actions of assuming the traumatic history of the last century and honouring the memory of the victims of totalitarianisms, their role is essential in educating the young generation in support of truth and democratic values. Such projects are part of the European effort to create a culture of commemoration and remembrance, Romania proving that it respects its international commitments. Moreover, by establishing the two museums, which should have been created since the 90s, the Romanian state fulfills an essential duty towards the victims of the Holocaust and of the communist regime, who will thus have an official testimony," said Ciuca, told Agerpres.

According to Nicolae Ciuca, the National Museum of the History of the Romanian Jewry and the Holocaust will reflect the contribution of the Jewish community to the development and modernization of the Romanian state, will highlight Jewish culture and traditions and will present to the general public the atrocities that occurred during the Holocaust, one of the greatest tragedies in human history.

Ciuca showed that the restoration of the prison in Ramnicu Sarat, through the creation of the Silence Prison Memorial and the educational center on communism in Romania, is a similar approach aimed at the assumption of Romania's recent history.

The two museums will be administered by the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania and the Institute for the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile.

The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos, and the General Director of the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania, Alexandru Florian, signed the contract on the financing of the National Museum of the History of the Romanian Jewry and the Holocaust, the amount allocated being 15 million euro plus VAT.

The financing contract for the Ramnicu Sarat Silence Prison Memorial and the Educational Center on Communism in Romania was signed by Minister Bolos and the executive president of the the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile, Daniel Sandru. The amount requested for this project is 9 million euros plus VAT and it considers the restoration of the Ramnicu Sarat prison and its museum design, the creation of a permanent exhibition and an educational center on communism in Romania.