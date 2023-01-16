FinMin: 1.28 million positions filled in public institutions and authorities, in November 2022

The number of positions filled in Romania's public institutions and authorities in November 2022, stood at 1,280,003 and about 64pct of them were in the central public administration, according to the data published on the website of the Ministry of Finance (MF) and consulted by AGERPRES.

Of the total of 818,217 employees hired in the central public administration, 602,622 were working in institutions which are fully funded from the state budget, told Agerpres.

The highest number of filled positions was recorded with the Education Ministry, namely 294,207, the Interior Ministry - 125,370, the National Defence Ministry - 74,276, the Finance Ministry - 24,861 and the Health Ministry - 18,270.

According to the quoted source, in the institutions which are fully funded from the social insurance budget a number of 8,279 positions were filled, and in those subsidized from the state budget and the unemployment insurance budget there were 43,980, while 163,336 positions were filled in institutions fully financed from their own revenues.

Furthermore, the local public administration registered in November 2022 a number of 461,786 employees, of whom 281,000 working in institutions fully funded from the local budgets and 180,080 in institutions fully or partially funded from their own revenues.